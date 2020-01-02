Sunday voting comes to Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will have Sunday voting for the first time.

The early voting plan the county’s Board of Elections could not agree on was resolved by the state Board of Elections. The state took one of two plans that were submitted, a proposal favored by the Democratic majority on the county board.

Chris Williams, director of the county board, confirmed the state’s action following an email request from the Bladen Journal on Thursday morning.

Bladen County voters can begin one-stop voting Feb. 13, a Thursday. Voting continues 17 consecutive days, including each weekday through Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend dates of Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23 and Feb. 29 will also be used. Voting on the first two Saturdays is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 29 is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voting on the Sundays of Feb. 16 and 23 are 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

On Election Day, March 3, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

The state also approved the sites for one-stop voting. Those are at the Bladen County Board of Elections office, 308 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown; Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive in Bladenboro; and at the East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 E. Arcadia Road in Riegelwood.

The plan approved had the backing of Bladen Democrats Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard. Republican board members Emery White and Michael Aycock were in favor of a plan similar with the exception of Sunday voting. All were in agreement on the one-stop sites.

In discussions during meetings leading up to the county board’s decision, the chairmen of both major political parties had expressed opposition to Sunday voting. The Rev. Larry Hayes, leader of the Democrats, later clarified to say his party was in favor of it, but he declined comment on his position.

Wayne Schaeffer, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, has said he and his party are against Sunday voting.

Bladen County has 21,695 eligible voters.

The presidential year election cycle will include a number of races that typically draw the largest turnouts among voting cycles. Voters will pick the President of the United States, one U.S. senator, the representative for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 7, as well as our state’s governor, cabinet offices and members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The District 7 U.S. House seat is occupied by Republican David Rouzer. In the new congressional maps approved last month by a three-judge panel, that position will represent all of Bladen County. The District 9 seat, for which an unverified election result led to national headlines about Bladen County and criminal charges against 11 people, will no longer include any part of Bladen County.

Voters will elect six new commissioners representing Bladen County. Those include the at-large seats occupied by Democrat Michael Cogdell and Republicans Ray Britt and David Gooden, the District 1 seat of Democrat Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, the District 2 seat of Republican Daniel Dowless and the District 3 seat occupied by Republican Ashley Trivette, who is not running for re-election.

Bladen voters will also select Board of Education members in seats currently held by Distirct 1 Democrat Glenn McKoy, District 2 Democrat Berry Lewis and unaffiliated District 3 representative Chris Clark.

Voters will also pick district judges, and there is a seat on the Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Board occupied by McCrae Dowless that will also be on the ballot.

Alan Wooten

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

