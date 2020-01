ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual gathering for Casino Night hosted by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial is Jan. 18 at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

Tickets are $25 each. The doors will open at 7 p.m., gaming is from 7:30 to 10:30, and a cash bar will be available. Raffle prizes will be distributed at the end of the evening.

Chuck Heustess, the director of economic development in the county, said this year’s event will coincide as the industry appreciation evening.

