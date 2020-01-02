Bladenboro stabbing victim treated for injuries; arrest made

BLADENBORO — Police are investigating the stabbing of a 63-year-old woman that happened Thursday morning.

Bladenboro police say Kimberley Ann Beeding was found on the 200 block of West Walnut Street lying on a sidewalk with cuts to her throat and neck. She was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Police arrested William Brent Shaw, 36, of Burney Road in Bladenboro. He’s facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bail was set at $100,000.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bladenboro police in pursuing and arresting Shaw.

