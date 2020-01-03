Tar Heel, Elizabethtown begin process for appointments

TAR HEEL — Government leadership in Tar Heel and Elizabethtown has begun the process for filling positions held by Mayor Roy Dew and Councilman Dicky Glenn, respectively.

Dew, mayor for six years, died Dec. 22. He was 79 and had successfully won re-election in November.

Glenn died Dec. 20 eight days shy of his 80th birthday. He had also successfuly won re-election in November. He served 16 years, first winning a four-year term for 1999-2003, and then again from 2007 until his death.

The respective town charters determine what happens in the case of appointments for each.

Tara Nichols, the town clerk in Tar Heel, wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal on Thursday that the mayor pro tem, Sam Allen, is looking into what actions are needed.

Eddie Madden, the town manager in Elizabethtown, said the council will meet in closed session with its attorney, Goldston Womble, on Monday. The council has its regular lunch and evening meetings scheduled.

“After hearing from the attorney, they’ll decide when and how to fill it,” Madden said.

Madden said General Statute 160A-63 deals with the timing of the vacancy and the differents steps to be taken. It also specifices, he said, whoever is appointed must run in the next available election.

Thus, the council’s appointment will serve until the 2021 municipal election, and then a winner there would finish the remainder of Glenn’s four-year term through the end of 2023.

Madden said the council’s direction is wholly as they decide, with no ties to political parties or to past election finishes. Madden has been here since 2008 and has twice seen his governing body faced with selecting someone to fill unexpired terms. In each case, the council made nominations and then cast their votes.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_board-generic.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.