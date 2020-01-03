Elizabethtown’s junk cars head out this week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Momentum is building with junk vehicle removal starting this week, said Cameron West, Elizabethtown’s code enforcement officer.

The town’s derelict car problem has been a blight on the landscape, and the town first moved toward setting up a program back in June, with designs to help both the look and safety of the town.

Warnings have been issued for residents to get junk vehicles out of their yards through a variety of methods, and this week enforcement of the program began Wednesday through town ordinance 90.

“Nobody signed up for the program, but one person, and as of the 1st we will start the process of junk vehicle removal,” he said. “Some people have moved their cars, and there are still some people that haven’t. People have been warned prior, and have had six months of a grace period.

“So this week they are going to be pulling cars, but not all at one time. We will probably do five or 10 at a time.”

Prior to this West said that he is planning to go and ride by the owners and give them one last, final notice.

“We have been trying by offering the program, and if they don’t want to participate then they have no reason to complain when their cars get towed,” he said.

The vehicles are considered a visual blight, and that affects property values. Abandoned, nuisance and junked motor vehicles also pose a safety and health hazard.

The junked vehicles cause concern for the safety of children. They also can harbor insects, rodents and other pests.

As the week continues, West and his team will work on recontacting owners and attempting to remind them of the violation, but ultimately this will be the last warning before towing begins.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

