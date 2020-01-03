DUBLIN — Proposed changes to regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for 2020-21 will be discussed at a meeting Tuesday.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is the host at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Bladen Community College, 7148 N.C. 41 just outside of Dublin.

The comment period for the regulation changes is through Jan. 31. Comments can be made on a website, at the hearing, by email or by snail mail. The email address is regulations@ncwildlife.org; the mailing address is Rules Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701.

Voting on the changes is scheduled for February. Those approved would take effect Aug. 1.

More information is available at ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

