Polar Plunge: More photos from New Year’s Day fun

January 4, 2020 Bladen Journal News 0
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water. -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning. -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions. - -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge. - -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m. - -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water. - -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal - -

WHITE LAKE — The eighth annual Polar Plunge for Camp Clearwater was held on New Year’s Day.

Here’s a few more photos that appeared in the print edition of the Bladen Journal on Friday.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_1-1.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_3.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_2.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_4.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_5.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_6.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_7.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_8.jpgEmily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Polar Plunge at Camp Clearwater a brisk challenge