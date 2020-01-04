Polar Plunge: More photos from New Year’s Day fun

WHITE LAKE — The eighth annual Polar Plunge for Camp Clearwater was held on New Year’s Day.

Here’s a few more photos that appeared in the print edition of the Bladen Journal on Friday.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_1-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal



Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_4.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.



Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_5.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.



Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_6.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_clearwater_7.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal