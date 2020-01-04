Polar Plunge: More photos from New Year’s Day fun

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning. -
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions. - -
WHITE LAKE — The eighth annual Polar Plunge for Camp Clearwater was held on New Year’s Day.
Here’s a few more photos that appeared in the print edition of the Bladen Journal on Friday.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.
Aiden Goss was full of smiles despite the cool water.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.
People were starting to fill up the beach at Camp Clearwater by mid-morning.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.
Onlookers gathered to hear Stephen Holloman give out the instructions.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.
Everyone gathered for a quick group shot before the plunge.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.
A few people were ready to go and lined up at 11 a.m.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.
Everyone ran with a fresh vigor into the 56-degree water.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal