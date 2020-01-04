Bladen C.C. sets Small Business Center lineup for January

DUBLIN — Five engagements are scheduled in January through the Bladen Community College Small Business Center.

They include:

• Jan. 10: “Rural Marketing Roundup: Keeping a Calendar” is an online marketing and sales webinar. This is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Jan. 21: “How to Start a Nonprofit” is a part of the nonprofit academy. This will be livestreamed through the internet. It is from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Jan. 28: “There is Free Money to Start/Expand a Business but no Grants” is a start-up assistance workshop. This will be held at the Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library, Cypress St. The class is from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Jan. 29: “How to Start a Business … the Right Way” is another class offered through the internet. This is for start-up assistance. The session is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Todd Lyden. He’s the director of the college’s Small Business Center. Call him at 910-872-0018, or email him at tlyden@bladencc.edu.

