ELIZABETHTOWN — Persandra McKinley was honored at Monday’s meeting of the Bladen County commissioners.

McKinley retired effective Jan. 1, and was presented a plaque for her service as a processing assistant from April 1995 to December.

Chairman Ray Britt and Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Health and Human Services Agency, acknowledged McKinley’s work ethic and helpful presence assisting clients.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Persandra McKinley was honored at Monday’s meeting of the Bladen County commissioners. McKinley retired effective Jan. 1, and was presented a plaque for her service as a processing assistant from April 1995 to December. Making the presentation are Chairman Ray Britt (second from left), Dr. Terri Duncan (right) and Vice Chairman David Gooden. Behind them are (from left) commissioners Michael Cogdell, Russell Priest, Ashley Trivette, Charles Ray Peterson, Daniel Dowless, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins and Arthur Bullock.