ELIZABETHTOWN — Cynthia Martin McKoy was honored at Monday’s meeting of the Bladen County commissioners.

McKoy retired effective Jan. 1, and was presented a plaque for her service as a payroll specialist from November 1992 to December.

Chairman Ray Britt and Lisa Coleman (front right), county finance officer, acknowledged McKoy’s more than a quarter-century of excellent service to Bladen County.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

