FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is opening a comment period on a proposed groundwater corrective action plan for PFAS, a release said.

The comment period will be open until Feb. 5.

The plan would address the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in both groundwater and surface water at the Fayetteville Works site that is home to Chemours, DuPont and Kuraray. The PFAS family includes GenX, the contaminant discovered in the Cape Fear River that was first reported in June 2017 by the Wilmington newspaper, The StarNews.

This plan was submitted by Chemours on Dec. 31, 2019, the release said. The plan is required because of the consent order that was signed in February of last year in Bladen County Superior Court by Judge Douglas Sasser, Chemours, Cape Fear River Watch and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The release said that the “purpose of the plan is to address remediation of groundwater and surface water, including the installation of groundwater monitoring wells, and to reduce the loading of PFAS compounds to surface water by at least 75 percent.”

The consent order also stated that the plan must follow DEQ’s groundwater rules.

The public comment period will be open until Feb. 5. Comments can be submitted to: publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. More information can be found on the DEQ website.

