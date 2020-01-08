ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners will meet four times in a 28-day stretch after adding a planning retreat to their calendar.

In Monday’s regular meeting, the board gave tentative agreement to meet Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. for the purpose of considering projects and topics in the upcoming year. Last year’s similar meeting at Jones Lake State Park bogged down early on how the retreat would be conducted, lasted six hours and ended with only five members present for the entirety.

It resumed five weeks later.

The board holds this kind of meeting to cover several areas, notably getting a snapshot view in advance before budget discussions take place in the spring. It is a time when policy discussion might happen, and feedback from events of the previous year might be discussed.

An agenda is usually set closer to the actual date, following input from a number of sources.

The board holds its next meeting Jan. 21, a Tuesday rather than the usual third Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It also meets Feb. 3 and 17.

Also Monday, commissioners took a moment to remember members of the community who died since the last meeting Dec. 16.

Commissioner Michael Cogdell asked for more years of information on a request related to property acquisition.

Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, reviewed a number of aspects from disaster recovery efforts related to hurricanes. The board approved an application related to Hurricane Florence, and an agreement and resolution related to Hurricane Dorian that was presented by Dowless.

Robin Hewett, director of computer operations, made the panel aware of a proposed security incident response policy. A vote on the policy is expected at the next meeting.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal