BLADENBORO — The woman found stabbed on a Bladenboro sidewalk Jan. 2 has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Kimberly Ann Beeding, 63, was found on the 200 block of West Walnut Street with cuts to her neck and throat and was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Center.

“She is doing better,” said Bladenboro Chief William Howell. “She has been released from the hospital.”

William Brent Shaw, 36, of Burney Road in Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Crime-2.jpg