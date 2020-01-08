ELIZABEHTOWN — A fresh spot for coffee is coming to downtown next to Fisher’s.

Barefoot Brew, the project of Bo and Kelly Barefoot, will be opening sometime in the spring.

The coffee shop won’t have food, Bo Barefoot said during the town board meeting Monday night, but it will have food items that will be brought in.

“We will be opening a high-end coffee shop,” he said.

They have utilities set up, and Barefoot said that the process is going to be a slow one, because he wants things done right.

“It will be decorated in the theme of White Lake, primarily,” he said. “We want to drive some tourism over there.”

The shop is expected to have both hot and cold drinks.

“And we will have the best internet that anyone can buy in this county,” said Barefoot. “It will be one of a kind furniture in there. It will be first class.

“And we will be hiring locally, and we hope we can get some community college students and high school students, and we want to support the community with it. We want it to be a positive.”

Barefoot also said that they will host private events there, and possibly even have live music. The location is 119 W. Broad St.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal