Emereau sets information meeting Jan. 16

ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School will have an information session for rising ninth graders on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. and a Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

The board meeting will be held at the school, 995 Airport Road in Elizabethtown.

The public hearing for rising ninth graders will be at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, 106 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown. This is open to anyone in or near Bladen County that is interested in having their child attend the school. The topics to be discussed include building, sports and academics.

Anyone with questions can call 910-247-6595.

