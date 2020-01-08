WHITE LAKE — Town officials have been notified of the fire ratings as issued by the office of the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.

White Lake’s municipal rating is 4, and its rural rating is 4/9E. These are effective April 1, and they are lower than the previous ratings of 6 and 7, respectively.

The lower the number, the better the rating.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Brennan for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Mike Causey, the state fire marshal who was referring to White Lake Chief Dale Brennan. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

Recently, the state office completed a routine inspection as required by the N.C. Response Rating System. The check considers proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of water source.

