WILMINGTON — Dr. Lynn R. Welborn, an author who called Bladen County home and worked for the Bladen Journal, is the featured guest of WHQR’s Prologue Book Club on Monday.

Welborn’s spot is from noon to 1 p.m. The studio in downtown Wilmington at 254 N. Front St. welcomes an audience for a question-and-answer session.

Spotlighted will be Welborn’s second book, “Crazy Beach-Disc II-Crazier Beach.” This read continues to follow the characters from Disc I and details some of the author’s misadventures growing up in the area in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Pulitzer Prize-nominated Disc I introduced readers to Welborn’s early days in his hometown of Carolina Beach in the 1960s and 1970s. In Disc II, he and his friends have moved into their high school years, fully embodying “the exuberant decadence and unbridled enthusiasm that comes with a taste of freedom.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_lynn-welborn-book-jacket-011020.jpg Dr. Lynn Welborn https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_lynn-welborn-011020.jpg Dr. Lynn Welborn