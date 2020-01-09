BLADENBORO — A Community Development Block Grant will be bringing in five generators to the town of Bladenboro, to be spread out for various uses.

Town Administrator Blake Proctor said two will be used for wells, two for pumps at the sewer lift stations and one for the maintenance shop.

The grant is for $250,000 he said, adding that the application was started before he came to the town, by his predecessor John O’Daniel.

“This has been going on for some time,” Proctor said. “Bill Lester, with LKC Engineering also worked on it. This is similar to the generator that was for the police station, except that one was from Golden LEAF. This is much needed and a long time coming.”

Bids for this will be opened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Town Hall.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal