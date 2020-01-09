ELIZABETHTOWN — Council members and Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized a number of people making the third annual Pork & Beats Festival a success in November.

The presentations included a plaque to Smithfield Meats in Tar Heel, checks to the Bladen County Firefighters Association, Southeastern Carolina Crossroads and the Elizabethtown Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The 2020 event is Nov. 6-7.

Among the Pork & Beats volunteers recognized and thanked by the Town Council on Monday were (from left) Brian Sternhal, Randy Jones, Chase Lancaster, Amber Glisson, James Freeman, Pat DeVane, Quinton Boyce and Tony Parrish.

Quinton Boyce (left) accepts a donation of $1,000 for Southeastern Carolina Crossroads from Pork & Beats representatives Tony Parrish (center) and Pat DeVane.

The Elizabethtown Volunteer Firefighters Association was presented a check for $500 by the Pork & Beats Festival on Monday evening. Accepting on behalf of the association were (from left) Randy Jones, Brian Sternhal, Chase Lancaster and Jason Page. The presentation was made in part by Pat DeVane (second from right) and Tony Parrish.

The Bladen County Firefighters Association was presented a check for $1,500 by the Pork & Beats Festival on Monday night. Accepting on behalf of the association was James Freeman (second from right). Making the presentation on behalf of the town were Mayor Sylvia Campbell (right), Town Manager Eddie Madden (left) and police Chief Tony Parrish, a co-chairman of the festival.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell reads a plaque of appreciation to Smithfield Foods’ Human Resource Manager Jessica Wilson. At left is Pat DeVane and police Chief Tony Parrish, the co-chairmen of the Pork & Beats Festival.