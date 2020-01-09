PEMBROKE — Want to work for a little more than $14 an hour, with flexible time?

Census 2020 workers are being sought, the Lumber River Council of Governments says. And the pay rate is $14.50, with flexible hours.

In an email shared with census committees in the five counties of the COG, Jan Hester Maynor wrote, “About half the workers that are needed have been hried for our counties. These enumerator positions are extremely important to our communities and quality workers are needed.”

The way to apply is to go to 2020census.gov/jobs.

Bladen is a member of the Lumber River COG along with Robeson, Richmond, Scotland and Hoke counties.

The shortage of workers, however, extends across the entire state.

Bladen County, as of Thursday morning, had 47.9 percent of its workers. Robeson County had 38.5 percent of its workers, Richmond 36.6 percent, Scotland 51.2 percent and Hoke 49.3 percent.

Other counties adjacent to Bladen and the workers achieved so far included Pender, 69.1 percent; Cumberland, 49.5 percent; Columbus, 49.3 percent; and Sampson, 44.8 percent.

Only five of 100 counties in the state have more than 80 percent of the workers needed. Nearly two dozen are 40 percent or less.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal