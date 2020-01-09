Absentee ballots go out Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — In its most significant test since the county snared unwanted national headlines, the Bladen County Board of Elections is about to step back into the spotlight with absentee ballots.

The primary for the 2020 election cycle gets a kickoff of sorts on Monday when absentee ballots are mailed. Chris Williams, director of the county staff, said the last date for registered voters to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 25.

The primary is March 3. The early voting period will begin Feb. 13, a Thursday. Voting continues 17 consecutive days, including each weekday through Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend dates of Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23 and Feb. 29 will also be used. Voting on the first two Saturdays is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 29 is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voting on the Sundays of Feb. 16 and 23 are 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

On Election Day, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The general election is Nov. 3.

Reporters from across the state, and as far away as Washington and New York City descended upon the county following the 2018 election. The state board refused to certify the U.S. House District 9 race, and eventually another election was held that included two races specific to Bladen County. Eleven people were arrested.

There were no issues with absentee ballots in the redo. There were also no problems of significance reported with the municipal elections held in Bladen County last fall. Each of those included shallower interest than what the 2020 cycle promises.

There are four contested races specific to Bladen County on the primary ballot.

Also, the presidential year election cycle will include the President of the United States, one U.S. senator, the representative for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 7, as well as our state’s governor, cabinet offices and members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The District 7 U.S. House seat is occupied by Republican David Rouzer. In the new congressional maps approved in December by a three-judge panel, that position will represent all of Bladen County. The District 9 seat will no longer include any part of Bladen County.

In all, voters will elect six new commissioners representing Bladen County. Those include the at-large seats occupied by Democrat Michael Cogdell and Republicans Ray Britt and David Gooden, the District 1 seat of Democrat Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, the District 2 seat of Republican Daniel Dowless and the District 3 seat occupied by Republican Ashley Trivette, who is not running for reelection. The contested races in the primary are among Democrats for the at-large seats, Republicans for the District 2 seat, and both Democrats and Republicans for the District 3 seat.

Bladen voters will also select Board of Education members in seats currently held by Distirct 1 Democrat Glenn McKoy, District 2 Democrat Berry Lewis and unaffiliated District 3 representative Chris Clark.

Voters will also pick district judges, and there is a seat on the Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Board that will also be on the ballot.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Vote-2020-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. twitter: @alanwooten19.