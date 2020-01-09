He was doing 102 mph, carrying marijuana, then ran out of gas

ELIZABETHTOWN — The driver was going 102 mph, and unbeknownst to lawmen, he was carrying marijuana.

Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble eventually ran out of gas.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in the Tar Heel area of Bladen County. The Cumberland County resident was spotted by a Highway Patrolman driving nearly double the speed limit on N.C. 20 near N.C. 87.

After Gamble sped away from a first stop, he soon ran out of gas. Trooper Jason Weissinger made the arrest, with the assistance of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office he had requested.

A search of the car found marijuana in the amount of 298 grams. The Sheriff’s Office said this is about 10.5 ounces, or just over a half pound, and has a street value of about $7,450.

Gamble faces several charges related to his driving and the drugs. He was jailed with bail set at $39,000.

