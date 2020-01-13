HARRELLS — Nine students at Harrells Christian Academy were recently named Terrific Kids for the second nine weeks grading period.

They were presented certificates by Bobby Spell of the Clinton Kiwanis Club.

The students included Terrific Kids were first-grader Colton Carr of Clinton, third-grader Landon Pusey of Ivanhoe, fourth-grader Lathen Cashwell of Garland, fourth-grader Luke Weeks of Clinton, fifth-grader Noah Tanner of Garland, kindergartener Charleigh Anna Naylor of Clinton, kindergartener Livie Martin of Clinton, first-grader Gibson Hill of Clinton and second-grader Savannah Matthews of Clinton.

