ELIZABETHTOWN — Starting small, the interest and the success have continued to grow.

The annual oyster roast put on by the Methodist Men at Trinity United Methodist Church serves a few hundred each year, and did so again Thursday night. Money raised goes to a number of benevolent efforts in the community.

On the serving line at the 5:30 seating were, among others, (from left) Janis Robbins, Sally Lankert, Sally Hough and Carl DeAndred.

Greg Conner and Hobby Greene (right) are part of the Methodist Men who, along with wives and Boy Scouts, help feed those making a donation for the annual oyster roast.

Can’t have an oyster roast without hushpuppies, and Lin Weeks took a turn making sure they were just right.

Bill Lee, David Hursey, Hooker Hall and Dennis Nye (seated, clockwise from far left) are served another helping of oysters.

Clam chowder made by Gary Grady was quite popular.

Brenda Reese prepares another plate of boiled shrimp, a favorite among many and especially those who wanted to contribute but were not fans of oysters.

As Bo Barefoot finds his way into an oyster, wife Kelly captures the moment – perhaps waiting to see if something unusual might happen. The White Lake couple is a regular at community events, and will soon be opening Barefoot Brew in downtown Elizabethtown.

Exchanging in the fellowship and good food on Thursday were (from left) Gilmore Long, Ziggy Carroll, Karen Pope and Michael Pope.

Lee Hauser (left) and Lin Weeks team up to get the hushpuppies ready.

Brag Leggett, Tom Leggett, Nan Leggett and Jennifer Leggett (left to right) are served by (from left) Brenda Reese, Shirley Hough, Nancy Tatum and Edwina Greene on Thursday at the Trinity United Methodist Church oyster roast.

Stuart Valentiner (left) and Randy Barfield open the steamer, with more of the shelled delicacies ready to be pried open.