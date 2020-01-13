Skimming devices found on gas pumps in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Police are investigating the installation on gas pumps of a device used to steal debit and credit card information.

The skimming devices were discovered during annual inspections by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, a release from the Elizabethtown Police Department said.

They were found at the Scotchman, 101 E. Broad St., and at the Community Mart, 909 E. Broad St.

Police said the detections only work with the magnetic strips on the cards, not the chips. Lawmen believe the devices were installed by someone with a key who opened the fuel pump door, put in the device in about 30 seconds or less, locked it and returned later to retrieve stolen financial card data, the release said.

It is unknown how long the devices had been on the pumps.

The state crime lab is assisting in analyzing the evidence.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_theft-skimmers.jpg