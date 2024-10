ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, cafeterias, nutrition sites, nursing homes and child-care facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown, 99 percent, on Dec. 16.

• Cape Fear Valley HealthCare, Elizabethtown, 97.5 percent, on Dec. 13.

• Cindy’s, Elizabethtown, 97 percent, on Dec. 15.

• Glenda’s Just Desserts & Lunch, 97 percent, on Dec. 18.

• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown, 96.5 percent, on Dec. 12.

• Food Lion Deli, Elizabethtown, 96.5 percent, on Dec. 12.

• The Corner Cafe, Elizabethtown, 96 percent, on Dec. 11.

• Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown, 95.5 percent, on Dec. 11.

• San Jose, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Dec. 16.

• Compass Canteen, Tar Heel, 95 percent, on Dec. 19.

• El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Dec. 19.

• Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Dec. 20.

• Giorgio’s, Elizabethtown, 94.5 percent, on Dec. 17.

• Dowless & Company, Dublin, 94 percent, on Dec. 31.

• No. 1 Chinese, Bladenboro, 93.5 percent, on Dec. 23.

• The Log Cabin, Tar Heel, 93 percent, on Dec. 5.

• Fresh Foods Deli, Elizabethtown, 93 percent, on Dec. 9.

• Pizza Palace, Bladenboro, 93 percent, on Dec. 13.

• Golden Run, Elizabethtown, 91.5 percent, on Dec. 4.

The following are those grades for cafeterias:

• Bladenboro Middle, Bladenboro, 100 percent, on Dec. 4.

• West Bladen High, Bladenboro, 100 percent, on Dec. 5.

• Elizabethtown Primary, Elizabethtown, 99.5 percent, on Dec. 1.

• Elizabethtown Middle, Elizabethtown, 99.5 percent, on Dec. 3.

• Elizabethtown Christian Academy, 99 percent, on Dec. 9.

• East Bladen High, Elizabethtown, 98.5 percent, on Dec. 2.

The following are those grades for nutrition sites:

• Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown, 100 percent, on Dec. 5.

• Lower Bladen Community, Kelly, 98.5 percent, on Dec. 3.

• Baltimore, Council, 97.5 percent, on Dec. 2.

The following are those grades for nursing home building inspections:

• West Bladen Assisted Living, Bladenboro, 97 percent, on Dec. 23.

• Bladen East Health & Rehab, Elizabethtown, 95.5 percent, on Dec. 23.

The following are those grades for child-care facilities:

• Elizabethtown Primary Pre-K, Elizabethtown, Superior, on Dec. 10.

