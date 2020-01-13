Bladen C.C. opens second of two new buildings

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file The front of the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was still being readied in late November. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file This view of the main entrance to the Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was taken in late June. -

DUBLIN — And in the second week of January, the big move began.

Bladen Community College on Friday received its beneficial occupancy status for its $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building. The college was already granted a certificate of occupancy for its almost $2 million STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility.

“This certificate allows us to use the building while we work through the remaining findings from the inspection,” wrote Dr. Amanda Lee in a text message to the Bladen Journal.

Lee is president of the college and came onboard nearly one year ago after both buildings had started construction. She said classes were being held in the building Monday.

The building — likely to gain the moniker ConEd, or be known as the workforce development building — is just under 20,000 square feet, with a 125-seat teaching auditorium, two labs for emergency medical services, two science labs, five classrooms and six faculty and staff offices. Jeff Kornegay, the executive vice president and chief academic officer, said the facility will allow the college to bring a nursing program spread among five buildings under a single roof.

It is a program that has enjoyed increased participation and graduation numbers in the last 12 months.

Kornegay also says the biology staff is gaining additional office space with the new opening as well.

The college which opened its doors in 1967, last opened a new building in 2010.

The manufacturing facility is roughly 9,500 square feet, built to house allied health, mechatronics, industrial systems and information technology programs. It will have an industrial chemistry lab, advanced manufacturing technology simulation bay, computer lab and classrooms, and two faculty and staff offices.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

The front of the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was still being readied in late November. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladen-cc-trustees-1-112619.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

The front of the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was still being readied in late November. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

This view of the main entrance to the Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was taken in late June. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladen-cc-buildings-1-062819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

This view of the main entrance to the Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building was taken in late June.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.