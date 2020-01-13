U.S. 701 bridge plan in place; reopening expected in September

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state Department of Transportation has a better feel for when the U.S. 701 bridge out of Elizabethtown is going to open.

A completion date of Sept. 1 is on a contract that will soon be let. A DOT spokesman said the flooding from Hurricane Florence caused the northbound of the twin spans across the Cape Fear River to shift out of place slightly.

“We will build a new bent next to the shifted one; then remove the shifted one,” Andrew Barksdale wrote in an email that describes the department’s plan.

The bent is a term sometimes referred to as a “pier,” he said. It is a vertical part of the structure under the bridge’s riding surface.

In setting a timeline, the DOT is prepared for work to be slowed by rain causing the river to rise to a level where safety is a concern. It has also secured an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that takes into account a moratorium on construction projects that exists from February to June each year on this part of the Cape Fear.

Advertisements for bids begins this week, Barksdale said, and the DOT hopes to award the contract later this month.

”The new bent will be built on dry land, but in heavy rains, an elevated river can cover up the bent,” Barksdale wrote. “Because the end bent will be constructed on dry land, the construction moratorium in the river during the summertime does not apply. “

Filling a scour hole will also be part of the contract. There are 44,000 tons of rock to be placed along the north bank of both twin spans.

”Although adding rock (rip-rap) will require construction in the river, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted us permission to perform this work anyway during the summer because of the emergency need to make these repairs and reopen the bridge,” Barksdale wrote.

Since Hurricane Florence came ashore near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, the twin spans have been fully operational for only 29 weeks. Elizabethtown received a record 35.93 inches of rainfall from the storm. The southbound bridge closed the following week when a debris area the size of a baseball field on the river surface lodged against the supports; some of it eventually sank.

The southbound span was closed for 33 weeks while crews with the DOT and contractor Intercoastal Marine, which won a $1.9 million project for debris removal, began repairs. The northbound span handled two-way traffic during this time. Crews removed more than 2,000 tons of vegetation and other debris from the river.

The bridge reopened May 7. Tory Hole Park, operated by the town of Elizabethtown, opened May 30. The boat ramp adjacent to the park operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission opened Sept. 20.

Then on Nov. 21, the northbound span was closed for an unscheduled inspection.

The National Hurricane Center said in its report on the storm that North Carolina had an estimated $22 billion damage from Florence, a total $5 billion higher than what Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says. Using different methodologies, the report said 15 people were killed in the state and Cooper’s office said it was 44, a total that includes indirect fatalities such as electrocution and heart attacks.

There were no deaths in Bladen County, directly or indirectly linked to the storm.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_NC-DOT.jpg

Plan in place for U.S. 701 bridge

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.