Client service classes begin Jan. 21 at Bladen C.C.

DUBLIN — Client care service training will be offered at Bladen Community College, starting in two weeks.

Working Smart is the prerequisite training that begins Jan. 21 on 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held in Room 207 of Building 2.

In this training, students will learn “soft skills that focus on leadership, teamwork, communication and work ethic,” a release says.

Client Service Training, which students can begin after 24 hours of the Working Smart training, starts Feb. 4. It will be held each Tuesday and Thursday, has five Saturday sessions, and wraps up April 28.

In this class, students will be prepared for entry-level positions as a client service associate. They will gain workplace readiness skills and concepts of “client service employment with an emphasis on professionalism, communication skills, computer basics, care center environment, best practices, employment techniques, and completing a job application or resume,” the release said.

Registration fee waivers and scholarships may be available to qualified applicants.

The classes are just a small part of the continuing education offered by the college. More information is available on the website at bladencc.edu, or by calling Stephanie Gonzalez at 910-879-5539. Also, those on campus can go to Room 205 in Building 2 for more information.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-2.jpg