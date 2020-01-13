Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is new name of nonprofit

WILMINGTON — Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is the new name of the organization formerly known as Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

The nonprofit agency also introduced a new logo. The changes, the organization says, reflects its growth and additional care options, a release says.

Lower Cape Fear Hospice was founded in 1980, along with Mercy Care Hospice in South Carolina. Both agencies have grown and expanded in the 40 years since, including adding services. They merged in 2014.

“Over the past decade, we have expanded into palliative care, are currently piloting a dementia care program in New Hanover County, and enhanced our grief care and educational offerings, in addition to our long-standing hospice care and volunteer care programs,” Whitley said. “Our agency was founded by volunteers who wanted families in our community to have the option of a peaceful, dignified death through hospice care. Community support and trust in the ensuing decades allowed us not just to continue that mission, but to increase the care we offer. Changing our name reflects that growth, and I am excited that we continue to meet the changing healthcare needs of those in our communities.”

The nonprofit’s website is lifecare.org.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Lower-Cape-Fear-LifeCare-Logo.jpg