Community building to reopen in Dublin

DUBLIN — The community building is almost finished with renovations.

Public Works Director Jonathan Ward gave an update to the town commissioners at their most recent meeting, Town Clerk Ashley Matthews said.

Ward said he was waiting on the final inspection and that there were a few loose ends. It was recommended to the board that they discuss the price for the rent and deposit and also update the rental agreement to protect the renovated building.

The new free for the building will be $200 a day, with a $100 deposit.

The board agreed to make Mayor Darryl Dowless the new human resource officer.

The board also moved to begin the process to close off a portion of First Street but will wait on Second Street. A public hearing for the potential closure will be at the first February meeting.

Dublin commissioners will not hold their scheduled meeting on Martin Luther King Day. They next meet Feb. 6.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

