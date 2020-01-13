Girl Scout cookie sales are underway

They’re back!

And oh, are the demands ever growing.

Girl Scout cookies have become something of a season unto themselves, kind of like the holiday season for merchants, the football postseason for college and NFL junkies, and March Madness for the basketball affionadoes.

In a release, the North Carolina Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the selling season began on Saturday. The lineup this year included some familiar favorites and a few new items.

It also includes a refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls. Troops learn about entrepreneurship, including skills for handling money, public speaking and decision making.

The Girl Scouts tout each cookie purchase as “an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow,” a release says. Purchase proceeds stay local.

Highlighted ont he packaging are camping, canoeing, space science exploration, robot design and action in communities.

Back for another run this year are Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. New gluten-free offerings are Caramel Chocolate Chip and the Girl Scout S’mores cookie.

Thank-A-Lot cookies will be retired after this year’s sale.

To find where Girl Scouts are selling cookies nearby, go to girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

