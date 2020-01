LUMBERTON — The seventh annual Dreamers United dinner is Jan. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the South Lumberton Resource Center, 1488 MLK Drive in Lumberton.

This is a community event and provided at no charge to participants. Those wishing to donate food, money or time can contact Eshonda Hooper of Star, a nonprofit organization hosting the event. Call 910-734-2314, or email eshondahoop@gmail.com.

Diane Phillips will be the guest speaker, and the Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr. will say the prayer.

