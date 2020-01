ELIZABETHTOWN — A Robeson County 24-year-old has been found in possession of a stolen firearm, lawmen say.

Shon Austin Saleem is facing charges for that, marijuana and driving infractions, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says. He was stopped Friday on U.S. 701 near White Lake for an expired registration sticker on his license plate.

