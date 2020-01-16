ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has a strategic plan for its Substance Abuse Task Force.

Just over two years since inception, Charles Ray Peterson told the group he’s led, “It’s time for a step change.”

The county commissioner said good work had been done with multiple grants. But more impact, he said, was needed with the implementation of the plan coordinated by ACT Associates.

Syd Wiford, a consultant with the firm, made the presentation to the task force on Tuesday afternoon. The eight-page plan has a summary of its development, goals, notes the challenges, and lists 13 points in the section specific to planning.

Peterson said the group should consider all points, and be prepared to choose among them for their next action. All are deemed important; choosing priorities will be necessary rather than trying to execute each at one time.

The strategic plan was responsible for the name change of the group from Bladen County Opioid Task Force. Wiford said that was in part because “the African American community saw opioids as a caucasion problem.”

She noted the plan’s sections on law enforcement; the court system; schools; the Department of Social Services and child welfare; the Health Department; ABC boards; Oxford Houses; self-help and support groups; community education and awareness campaigns; and issues related to Eastpointe, the county’s local management entity-managed care organization.

The plan also includes a directive to convene a leadership group of county department directors, law enforcement and the school superintendent. It wraps up with funding.

Wiford said Bladen County could seek outside funding through a number of avenues.

Her other point of emphasis was to utilize evidence-based intervention programs.

When Wiford spoke of the schools, she noted they cover things in health classes but there is no umbrella organization. She pointed out it’s more than saying “no,” it’s knowing how to make a decision.

“Schools play an integral part in turning this around for Bladen County,” she said.

In talking about law enforcement and the court system, Wiford said consistency is a big key. She also noted federal money available for programs, such as one being utilized in Jacksonville.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_substance-abuse-task-force.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal