ELIZABETHTOWN — The health system of which Bladen County Hospital is a member is asking for blood donations.

Cape Fear Valley Health, in a release, says its Blood Donor Center in Fayetteville is in critical need for types A-, B-, AB-, O- and O+ blood. It is especially critical for type O-negative blood.

Trauma patients and premature infants must receive O-negative blood, the release said.

Patients in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Hoke counties needing tranfusions utilize the supply of the Blood Donor Center. There is a national shortage and no relief available from state and national sources.

The center is at 3357 Village Drive, Suite 150 in Fayetteville. Its hours are extended to 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information is available by calling 910-615-LIFE.