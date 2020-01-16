DUBLIN — Move-in is ongoing, but classes have begun in the new $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building and the nearly $2 million STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility at Bladen Community College.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college, said the pieces are coming together. In some cases, office furniture is still on the way. The students and staff, she said, are upbeat and handling the transition well.

The workforce development building is just under 20,000 square feet, with a 125-seat teaching auditorium, two labs for emergency medical services, two science labs, five classrooms and six faculty and staff offices. The STEM building is roughly 9,500 square feet, built to house allied health, mechatronics, industrial systems and information technology programs.

The new buildings are the first for the college since 2010.

