ELIZABETHTOWN — Terri Dennison was the guest speaker for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 during its Wednesday meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

Dennison shared with the membership how her roles with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Elizabethtown mesh, how a number of events have come together, and what the immediate future of events looks like. She stressed the importance of the area’s image as a place for hosting events, and drawing in customers to local businesses.

Dennison, a past Rotarian in Pennsylvania, started her new positions in October.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Terri Dennison was the guest speaker for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 during its Wednesday meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_rotary-dennison-011720.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Terri Dennison was the guest speaker for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 during its Wednesday meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.