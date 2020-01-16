ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday in Elizabethtown, with two events of note.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. It will assemble along West King Street, move down West Broad Street to Poplar Street, then turn right and eventually disband at Fresh Foods IGA in the 300 block.

After the parade, Dr. Frederica Renee Steele will be the guest speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Broad St. Held regularly for better than a decade, it will include hot dogs for lunch and begin about 1 p.m.

The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy will be sending its color guard and choir to perform.

Steele is an instructor with Bladen County Schools for seventh-grade social studies at Elizabethtown Middle School. She is the reigning 2019-20 Bladen County Teacher of the Year, and is one of two finalists for the Region IV award.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_mlk-parade-121019-4.jpg