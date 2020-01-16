KINSTON — Scholarship applications are available for up to $1,000 from the Caswell Center Foundation.

Three awards will be made for the 2020-21 academic year.

A release says to qualify, “applicants must be a rising college senior or working toward a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.”

Bladen is among the 38 counties from which applicants can apply. The others are Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne or Wilson.

More information is available at caswellcenterfoundation.com or by calling Danielle Howell at 252-208-3790; she’s the executive director of the foundation. Email her at danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.

