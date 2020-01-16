Roof repairs at high schools urgent

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education was briefed Monday night on the status of the roofs for the two high schools, and Maintenance Director Russell Worley stressed the urgency of repairs.

He said both schools have tremendous problems after weather incidents and have serious leaks.

“We took bids on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and we had four bids and there were five bids that were rejected because they were 15 minutes late,” he said. “They did not bid West Bladen High School, only East Bladen High School.”

Worley explained that in certain cases the warranties are lost after 100 and 110 mph wind, and cautioned against them, particularly with the 1-inch insulation.

“The second set of bids is with the 2 inches of insulation,” he said. “The third combined both schools together as a lump sum bid.”

The third bids included quotes for both 1 and 2 inches of insulation.

“This is basically the roofs without the pyramid,” he said. “The pyramid we have done a redesign on, and we are going to have to put metal on that,” Worley said.

He told the board that a decision on that was not needed Monday, but he wanted them to know where he was on the process. Recalculations have been been done in regard to withstanding wind speeds of 150 mph at both schools.

“Those are at the Department of Public Instruction right now,” he said. “They have to review the calculations on those to see if they are acceptable.”

Pending DPI approval, a special meeting may be needed to move forward.

“We want to put these roofs on as fast as we can,” he said. “We are looking about a 30-day lead time.”

Right now the board is having to decide if they want to go with one company for both schools, or two different contractors. Worley said that he would investigate references for the general contractors after he has the final bids.

“Wouldn’t you say that it would be in our best interest to have the same contractor do both jobs?” asked Chairman Roger Carroll.

“We would have to decide which school is going to be first, and then you are talking about a two- or three-month time period,” Worley answered. “And it is cheaper to have one person do it.”

DPI’s response was expected this week. A special meeting to take action could follow.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_School-5.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.