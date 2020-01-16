EDC director pledges to help Bladenboro

ELIZABETHTOWN — The third time wasn’t the charm, and the fourth plan didn’t work either.

Revitalization for downtown Bladenboro, however, still remains a priority for the Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial group. Chuck Heustess, executive director of the nonprofit, told an audience of several dozen on Tuesday that a fifth plan would be forthcoming.

“We are on to the next plan,” Heustess said during his remarks as the guest speaker for the monthly Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “The community is so committed — the Boost the ’Boro group and the town — to revitalize, that we want to do anything we can to help.”

Heustess, also executive director of the Bladen County Economic Development Commission, said the groups have sought a way to do retail and service redevelopment.

“Our struggle is to find tenants with the confidence to go back in the downtown area,” he said.

Four times since 1996 the community has sustained major flooding issues from hurricanes. He referenced Fran (1996) and Floyd (1999), and more recently it has been Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018).

Downtown was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Florence, with Heustess estimating the decline in businesses at upward of 90 percent.

The most recent plan that didn’t materialize included identifying buildings to be torn down and replaced with new ones that had flood prevention in mind. They would have been elevated, built to suit prospective tenants. That idea failed with realization of just how high — about six feet — buildings would have been above ground.

The fifth plan hasn’t been identified, but he assured his audience Tuesday the goal of a vibrant Bladenboro downtown is still being sought.

“Bladen County needs to be a successful multi-town county,” he said.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladenboro-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.