ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County paid tribute Tuesday night to one of its longest-serving employees.

In a segment of the county commissioners meeting, Agnes McCall was recognized for 40 years of service. She’s the assistant librarian at the Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library.

Libriarian Kelsey Edwards noted that McCall worked three years with the library in another role before becoming a county employee. Edwards said she is the eighth librarian during McCall’s tenure.

Also recognized were Dena Patrick, 15 years with the Department of Social Services; Laura Strickland, 15 years with the Health Department; 1st Sgt. Charles Wilkins, 10 years with the Sheriff’s Office; Yvonne Norris, 10 years with DSS; Robin Hewett, 10 years with Computer Operations; Kayla Parker, five years with the library at the Bladenboro branch; Montreal Smith, five years with the Sheriff’s Office; and Sheriff Jim McVicker, five years with the Sheriff’s Office.

Others recognized but not present were Romall Watson, 15 years with the Division on Aging; Robert Bryant, 10 years with communications in the Sheriff’s Office; and Greta Murphy, five years with DSS.

In the time for individuals wishing to address the board, Dennis Troy came forward along with Dr. Amanda Lee. Troy is chairman of the trustees at Bladen Community College; Lee is the president of the college.

“We come in today to thank the commissioners for the support you’ve given to Bladen Community College,” Troy said. “Normally we come begging and crying for money. Tonight we come to say thank you.”

The college recently opened two new buildings. County commissioners, in last year’s budget planning, took note of the change coming and appropriated money accordingly.

“We couldn’t do what we’re doing without you,” Lee said.

Chairman Ray Britt advised them, “We’re honored to do it for the citizens of this county.”

In other matters, the commission approved a request for disposal of surplus equipment for the Emergency Medical Services. It also heard reports from DSS, the Health Department, and the finance office.

An update on the 2020 Cenus was given by Greg Elkins, the director of the Planning Department; Demorrio Thomas, with the Atlanta Regional Census Center; and Jan Hester Maynor, with the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Among the troubles organizers are braced for is people needing to move forward to participate, whereas before the census often came to people face to face. It still does, but this year will include the ability to be counted through a website. Elkins noted that Bladen County has areas that don’t readily have access to the internet.

Also, those with a post office box will not receive anything from the census; those with mail delivered to their 911 address will.

The board went into closed session for two matters, one related to attorney-client privilege and one related to economic development. Economic Development Director Chuck Heustess was out of the closed session after about 45 minutes, and the board members returned another 13 minutes after that to close the meeting five minutes shy of three hours.

No action was taken upon their return.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladen-seal-2.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal