ELIZABETHTOWN — Congressman David Rouzer brought a message of optimism backed by recent events and tied to a forecast for 2020 when he visited Thursday morning.

Appearing in the program of the Agriculture and Forest Landowners meeting at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center, the North Carolina District 7 representative in the U.S. House said President Donald Trump had fulfilled a campaign promise with the Republican-backed passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal. He also explained how Brexit — the name for the United Kingdom leaving the European Union — is expected to give American farmers another export opportunity.

The meeting hosted by Chairman Dan Ward of the Bladen County Voluntary Agricultural District included updates from Mike Hinson, Bladen County Forest Service; Renee Davis, Bladen County Tax Office; Chris Tatum, Bladen County Farm Service Agency; Dick Fowler and Georgia Love, state Department of Agriculture; Ruth Cantrell, N.C. Wildlife; Cynthia Smith, AgriSafe; Bo Benton, U.S. Department of Agriculture beaver program; Anne Beyer, Bladen County Farm Bureau; and Jake Suggs, Cape Fear Farm Credit.

Rouzer opened his remarks noting the election in November for him will be his fourth with a third different map outlining the district. And, he said, following the census and if victorious, his fifth election would be with a fourth map. The Johnson County resident represents a mostly southern section of the county through the end of this year, but is slated to have all of Bladen County when Congress convenes Jan. 3, 2021.

“USMCA was a big item for the House, and as of last week, the Senate passed it,” Rouzer said. “The last action was for Canada to approve it, and I believe they’re scheduled to later this month.

“That’s basically NAFTA 2.0. The president campaigned on reforming and improving NAFTA, so that’s a campaign promise fulfilled.”

NAFTA is an acronym for North American Free Trade Agreement, a 1994 pact that had aged against many worldwide changes. Rouzer said the new deal is “much improved” for dairy farmers.

The congressman acknowledged the United Kingdom, along with Israel, is among the country’s chief allies and thus with England leaving the European Union a large trade agreement is possible.

“What the European Union won’t be able to provide them, I think they will find America producers and markets more than capable of supplanting that and growing their economy as well,” Rouzer said. “There is a tremendous amount of synergy between our two countries. A robust trade deal with England is probably going to be a bigger benefit than many people realize.”

In the deal signed earlier this month between Trump and China, Rouzer said there’s the big items people are talking about but he also has hope that, “under the radar, our friends in the tobacco arena feel good about their purchases in tobacco.”

“For all the talk of China, Canada and Mexico are our biggest trade partners,” Rouzer said. “That’s not to say it’s not important; it is. You’ve got the phase one agreement. I’m skeptical of what they’ll buy. But it’s $40 billion in year one, $40 billion in year two. Certainly we have the capacity to make that happen. And they have a real need in the area of protein.

“So there’s a good opportunity to get poultry, pork and beef in there. And they say they’re going to buy soybeans.”

The protein need is tied to African swine fever. Consumption of pork is high among the Chinese, and the fever causes high mortality rates among domestic pigs.

Rouzer was speaking just a few miles from a Smithfield Foods plant in Bladen County that is the world’s largest pork production facility. The county ranks among the top dozen in the nation for pork production.

He hailed the work of Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the United States Trade, Robert Lighthizer, and noted how that impacts the markets and economy in general.

“Lighthizer is really, really good,” Rouzer said. “They have played this really well. The markets’ optimism for the future is a key component. The phase one deal, and a phase two, and there’ll be a phase three, phase four — is a smart way to go about keeping the markets confident progress is being made on the China front. The proof will be in the pudding at the end of the day.

“We have a good agreement with Japan. A portion was implemented on Jan. 1. They knocked back tariffs on a lot of products. Blueberries went back to zero.”

Bladen is the leading county in production of blueberries for a state that ranks sixth in the nation.

Rouzer said the U.S. is working on an agreement with South Korea.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

David Rouzer, North Carolina’s District 7 representative to the U.S. House, addressed Thursday’s Agriculture and Forest Landowners meeting at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center in Elizabethtown. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_rouzer-012820-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

David Rouzer, North Carolina’s District 7 representative to the U.S. House, addressed Thursday’s Agriculture and Forest Landowners meeting at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center in Elizabethtown.

