Commissioners seek input on budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s fiscal year budget that begins July 1 is about to be prepared.

The public has been invited by County Manager Greg Martin, and commission Chairman Ray Britt and his eight colleagues to help in the process. A pre-budget public hearing is set for Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. during the board’s regular meeting.

Other ways are also available prior to that time. They include:

• On the website for the county, at bladeninfo.org, an online survey is available. Complete it and mail by Feb. 14 to County Manager’s Office, PO Box 1048, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.

• To get the form without using a computer, call 910-862-6700. A survey will be mailed.

• Comments and suggestions can be emailed to medwards@bladenco.org. All feedback received will be provided to the county commissioners.

The new budget is expected to be shared with commissioners on May 11 by Martin. After this proposal, a public hearing will be held June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Last year’s budget process included 2 percent cost of living adjustment raises for county employees in the $57.1 million ordinance. There was also a nasty exchange in a June 7 meeting when three commissioners walked out. It was that day when nearly every box for the budget was checked off, sans money for improved security measures at the Department of Social Services that were also eventually approved.

All totaled, commissioners discussed the budget in varying amounts of detail over two planning retreat meetings in February and March, and five meetings between May 1 and before its passage in June.

State law requires the budget be in place by July 1.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_bladen-seal-3.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.