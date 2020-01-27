In Richmond, Virginia, this week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments on hog farm nuisance litigation.

Listed for Friday’s calendar is “Joyce McKiver v. Murphy-Brown, LLC” and multiple related appeals from jury verdicts and damage awards. McKiver and plaintiffs Woodell McGowan, Eunice Anderson, Annjeanette Gillis and Ben Artis were recipients of a jury award of $473.5 million rendered against Murphy-Brown, the subsidiary of Smithfield Foods from the Chinese conglomerate WH Group.

They are the neighbors to two farms owned by Greenwood Livestock LLC, a subsidiary of Elizabethtown-based HD3 Farms of the Carolinas operated by White Lake businessman and Councilman Dean Hilton.

The verdict on Aug. 3, 2018, was one of five that plaintiffs have won against Murphy-Brown. Juries have awarded $549,772,400 in the five cases. State law capping punitive damages reduces that amount to $97.9 million, a figure inclusive of punitive and compensatory amounts.

One of the five cases is distinctly different, starting with the bench. Judge Earl Britt, now 88, presided for the first three cases and the fifth; Judge David Faber stepped in on the fourth.

In the trial handled by Faber, the Sholar Farm in Sampson County was targeted. Jurors on Dec. 12, 2018, awarded eight neighbors between $100 and $75,000 each in compensatory damages. The punitive damages phase of the trial was tossed by the West Virginia judge, citing a lack of evidence presented by Texas-based lawyer Michael Kaeske, leaving a combined award to the eight of $102,400.

The lowest award in a case heard by Britt happened in the fifth, which involved a farm of Joey Carter in Duplin County. Jurors on March 8, 2019, awarded 10 plaintiffs $420,000 in damages: $139,000 in compensatory and $281,000 punitive.

The other cases included the farms of Billy Kinlaw in White Oak, decided April 26, 2018; and another farm owned by Carter, decided June 29, 2019.

The sixth of what has been an expected 26 cases was set to begin in April of last year before being delayed. It was originally delayed for 45 days. The case involved the Butler family in Sampson County.

Awaiting this outcome is separate litigation in the North Carolina Business Court. It involves 11 insurance companies of Murphy-Brown named as defendants. At issue is payment of the jury awards. Tied to the outcome there are insurance companies of the hog farmers.

Several lawmakers, both in Raleigh and Washington, have joined state agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in denouncing the litigation spurred by Kaeske. Industry observers, including lawmakers, have said the impact of the courts’ decision has the potential to significantly harm agriculture-based communities throughout eastern North Carolina.

A 2019 report by Dr. Kelly Zering at N.C. State found the pigs and pork production industry to be valued at $13 billion in North Carolina, with full-time job equivalencies of more than 43,000. Bladen County, the report said, leads the state with 44 percent of those employed in some capacity of the pork industry; Sampson County was second at 23 percent.

Nationally in pork production, Duplin and Sampson counties are first and second, respectively, and Bladen fluctuates between 11th and 12th.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal