West Bladen grad earns distinguished award at state conference

Drew C. Wilson | The Wilson Times Hayley Baxley, a graduate of West Bladen High School and Barton College, says a cousin inspired her toward the career she enjoys in Wilson County. Here she works with seventh grade student Brooke Evans using a calculator to get the best deals while shopping. - Drew C. Wilson | The Wilson Times Exceptional children teacher Hayley Baxley (center) helps Springfield Middle School students Walter Hayes (left) and David DeCamp. She was recently honored with the Educator of Excellence Award at North Carolina’s 69th annual Conference on Exceptional Children in Greensboro. -

LUCAMA — Hayley Baxley, an exceptional children’s teacher at Springfield Middle School, said she gets “a lot of love” out of her work.

Baxley recently received the Educator of Excellence Award for Wilson County Schools at North Carolina’s 69th annual Conference on Exceptional Children in Greensboro.

“I wake up, and I enjoy coming to work. I do it for the kids; so I just get a lot of love out of it,” Baxley said. “A lot of these kids don’t have anybody at home to support them, so I feel like sometimes I end up being more than just their teacher. I’m their mom. I’m their friend. I’m their support system.”

Reared in Bladenboro, she graduated from West Bladen High School.

The 26-year-old became interested in the career because of a personal connection. Baxley’s cousin had cerebral palsy.

“I really wanted to help people like him,” Baxley said. “They just have a lot against them as soon as they wake up, and I just wanted to be that support for them.”

Superintendent Lane Mills called Baxley an incredible asset to the school district since she began five years ago.

“She said that although she can’t change the circumstances of her students, she can do her part to let them know they are not alone by building them up, greeting them with a smile and being a helping hand to guide them,” he said.

Baxley said the award is humbling.

“I didn’t know it was as big of a deal as it has been,” Baxley said. “I feel like it is a great honor to get it so young in this career.”

Baxley said it’s important to teach her children practical skills they can use later in life.

“I feel like that’s more important than passing a test,” Baxley said. “When they get out of high school, they need to know how to work in a real job or how to get to a store and buy things without somebody ripping them off.”

Baxley said it’s a relief for her when children succeed in a skill set that has challenged them.

“A lot of these kids will work on things time and time again, and it takes them a while,” Baxley said. “Their processing skills and speed aren’t there, and their working memory is low. I love it because then they are able to take that into their classes and show their peers that they are capable of doing it just like the other kids.”

In addition to her role as exceptional children’s teacher, Baxley is also Springfield Middle’s girls softball coach.

The Wildcats team has won back-to-back championships under Baxley’s leadership.

Baxley said being a student-athlete helps greatly with leadership skills and with responsibility.

“After school, the kids have to go straight to the field and practice, but they have to balance that,” Baxley said. “Not only do they have practices and games, they are having to go home after late hours, after practices and games and be able to do their homework and anything else that their family may need. It’s not just for one class. It’s for multiple classes. I feel like it really builds character and builds a kid stronger.”

Baxley attended Barton College. She has wanted to be a teacher since 10th grade.

Springfield’s principal, Marquis Spell, said he’s very proud of her.

“She is one of a kind as far as the EC department,” Spell said. “One thing you want to have in the school system is a strong EC person, and for her to be so young and on top of things makes me be very proud and glad to be a part of helping her continue to grow.

“She is definitely deserving of any award that she receives for her compassion for her kids,” Spell said. “She wants to see them do well. She puts a lot of time into tracking her students and making sure they are doing well and doing whatever she can do to help them. She is also working well with the other teachers to make sure her kids are getting what they need to be successful.”

West Bladen grad earns distinguished award at state conference

Drew C. Wilson is a reporter and photojournalist for The Wilson Times. Email him at dwilson@wilsontimes.com.

