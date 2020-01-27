Community calendar

Jan. 28

• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.

• Bladenboro Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building.

• MCAB, County of Bladen, 7 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown.

Jan. 29

• First Responders Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center, 5853 U.S. 701, Elizabethtown.

Feb. 3

• Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 4

• Navigating Grief, 1:30 p.m., Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 103 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown. Self-care in the new year. Information: LifeCare.org.

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Loss and Recovery, 6 p.m., Foundation Church, 909 Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. This gathering is for those dealing with addiction or loss of any kind.

• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

Feb. 6

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

Feb. 10

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Hope for the Holidays. Register: 910-515-6689.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Feb. 12

• Bladen County Commissioners, 8 a.m., Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Airport conference room.

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

Feb. 13

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.

Feb. 17

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Feb. 18

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

Feb. 19

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 21

• Bladen Community College trustees retreat, 2 p.m.

Feb. 25

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes Community Building.

Feb. 29

• Bladen County Hospital Foundation Gala, 6 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard.

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

