Back on Broad! Bladen Journal relocates to 116 W. Broad St.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Back on Broad!

Monday afternoon, the Bladen Journal staff completed relocation to 116 W. Broad St. in downtown Elizabethtown. It is the newspaper’s second move in 16 months, and expected to be the last in the forseeable future.

Hurricane Florence struck the region in September 2018. The newspaper was then located at 138 W. Broad St., and water damage to the building necessitated departure.

The county’s lone newspaper in October moved to 109 N. Pine St., just off Broad in a building that also houses the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“We are grateful to our many subscribers and advertisers who have stood by us since the storm,” Publisher Denise Ward said. “Our staff heard from many who simply didn’t realize we had to relocate, that we never missed an edition. They were happy to know we were OK, and many renewed subscriptions.

“We’re excited to be back on Broad Street, in the heart of downtown just a few steps from the main stoplight near the courthouse. The visibility there will help us as we continue to serve Bladen County with trusted award-winning advertising, news and sports.”

The new spot will be the Bladen Journal’s third on Broad Street, at least as far as most can recall. At one time, the newspaper was directly across from the courthouse on East Broad Street. It had also been in what is now known as the River Mill Complex, the area it is departing, several decades ago when the press facility was housed here.

All phone numbers and emails for the newspaper remain the same.

Newspaper relocatesto heart of downtown