Wray is guest speaker for college’s MLK event

DUBLIN — Dr. Jason Wray, principal at East Bladen High School, will bring the message for Bladen Community College on Feb. 4 at a birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Wray will speak at the 11 a.m. program in the college auditorium. The annual event, hosted by the college’s Diversity and Equity Committee, includes inspirational music, student participation and welcomes attendance from the community.

Wray is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, the youngest of seven children and the first and only one to graduate from high school. He’s earned seven college degrees, retired after a 22-year career in the Army, and was assistant principal for six years at Goldsboro High School before coming onboard at East Bladen.

A release from the college says “He believes that education is the key to a better life. It does not matter where you are from or where you are at because education can bring you a better life.”

Dr. Jason Wray